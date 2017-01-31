Conan Exiles Early Access

|
Funcom now offers early access to the Windows edition of Conan Exiles on Steam, offering an open world survival game set in Robert E. Howard's Hyborian Age. They support the game with the launch of a new Conan Exiles website with information and forums and celebrate the news with an early access launch trailer. Here's word on the game and plans to bring it to other platforms:
