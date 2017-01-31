Hitman Disc and Patch Release

The Hitman website
announces the release of the complete first season of the episodic Hitman
game on disc. This offers every chapter of the game along with some bonus
content. This is accompanied by a new patch for the game, and
these patch
notes describe all that's coming to the game today, including the Landslide
bonus mission depicted in
this trailer:
On January 31st, we will release HITMAN - The Complete
First Season on a physical disc. On the same date, we will release our January
Update, which is mandatory for all players and includes improvements across the
board, including a new difficulty level, HDR support and many features or
improvements that were requested by our community. Thanks for your continued
support and for providing us with feedback.
As well as the physical disc release of the game, there are a few other items
that will be released or made available for purchase on January 31st 2017.
Our 3rd bonus mission, 'Landslide' will be
released at no extra cost for owners of The Complete First Season / Upgrade
Pack.
The 'Original Soundtrack' and 'Making Of
Documentary' will be made available for all players. After downloading the
January Update, follow the in-game instructions (top-left tile of the
'Featured' Hub) to link your profile to the Square Enix Members service, as
this is how the content will be made available. Steam players will see both
items added to their accounts automatically.
The 'HITMAN - Requiem Blood Money Pack' will be
made available for individual purchase, after previously being given to all
players who pre-ordered the game. This pack includes 3 in-game items;
'Legacy Requiem Suit', 'Silenced ICA-19 Chrome pistol' and the 'Pale Duck'
explosive item. As per the above image, this pack is also included with the
SteelBook Edition of the game.
For players who prefer to purchase individual episodes with the Intro Pack:
The 'Bonus Episode' (formerly called Summer Bonus
Episode) will be made available for individual purchase. The Bonus Episode
includes 3 bonus missions: 'The Icon', 'A House Built on Sand' and
'Landslide'. Pricing will vary according to region, but will closely match
the established cost of an individual episode.