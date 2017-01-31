Hitman Disc and Patch Release

On January 31st, we will release HITMAN - The Complete First Season on a physical disc. On the same date, we will release our January Update, which is mandatory for all players and includes improvements across the board, including a new difficulty level, HDR support and many features or improvements that were requested by our community. Thanks for your continued support and for providing us with feedback.



As well as the physical disc release of the game, there are a few other items that will be released or made available for purchase on January 31st 2017.

Our 3rd bonus mission, 'Landslide' will be released at no extra cost for owners of The Complete First Season / Upgrade Pack.

The 'Original Soundtrack' and 'Making Of Documentary' will be made available for all players. After downloading the January Update, follow the in-game instructions (top-left tile of the 'Featured' Hub) to link your profile to the Square Enix Members service, as this is how the content will be made available. Steam players will see both items added to their accounts automatically.

The 'HITMAN - Requiem Blood Money Pack' will be made available for individual purchase, after previously being given to all players who pre-ordered the game. This pack includes 3 in-game items; 'Legacy Requiem Suit', 'Silenced ICA-19 Chrome pistol' and the 'Pale Duck' explosive item. As per the above image, this pack is also included with the SteelBook Edition of the game.

For players who prefer to purchase individual episodes with the Intro Pack: