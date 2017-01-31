ARK: Survival Evolved Patch Adds Tek Content

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A Steam Community Announcement reveals the release of a new Patch 254 for ARK: Survival Evolved for Windows, Linux, and OS X. They call this the biggest update yet for the dinosaur-themed adventure game, saying it adds a load of new science-fiction Tek content. They celebrate the news with a sale on the game, which is still in early access as well as a sale on the Scorched Earth expansion. This includes new creatures, a new weapon, a new mechanic, and more. They provide a video showing off what to expect and the following outline:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 31 January 2017, 11:22.
Chatbear Announcements.