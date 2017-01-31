 
ARK: Survival Evolved Patch Adds Tek Content

[Jan 31, 2017, 09:03 am ET] - 3 Comments

A Steam Community Announcement reveals the release of a new Patch 254 for ARK: Survival Evolved for Windows, Linux, and OS X. They call this the biggest update yet for the dinosaur-themed adventure game, saying it adds a load of new science-fiction Tek content. They celebrate the news with a sale on the game, which is still in early access as well as a sale on the Scorched Earth expansion. This includes new creatures, a new weapon, a new mechanic, and more. They provide a video showing off what to expect and the following outline:

The mad masterminds at Studio Wildcard have unleashed a wave of sci-fi-themed content for ARK: Survival Evolved today - end-game features that reward hard-working players with awesomely futuristic gear and guns. The new TEK Tier content, launched in today's v254 update on Steam and coming in February to consoles, includes fantastic sci-fi weapons and gear; including powered armor suits, dino-mountable laser cannons, plasma rifles and much more. Players are invited to jump into ARK and get crafting ASAP so they can get their hands on these cool new tools of destruction!

ARK: Survival Evolved is discounted on Steam started today for its biggest sale ever - 67% off the main game and 51% off the Scorched Earth Expansion Pack.

More details from this huge update revealed in the new gameplay trailer:

Watch the new ARK v254 trailer HERE:
youtu.be/RnwyvsO9QtE

Players wanting TEK Tier loot will need to gather the newly introduced Element resource, which is granted after successfully completing Boss Arenas. Each Boss now has 3 difficulty levels (easy, medium, hard) and after completing each level players are awarded with the TEK Knowledge engram, element and other general Boss Rewards. Collect the Element then use the TEK Replicator to craft all TEK items.

