Resident Evil 7 biohazard Banned Footage DLC Next Month

Capcom announces the release of Banned Footage volume one for Resident Evil 7
biohazard for PlayStation 4, to be followed by volume two on February 14th. Both
volumes of this first DLC will come to other platforms like the PC on February
21st. Here's a trailer
showing off some unbanned footage from the DLC, and here's word on the DLC and
other content plans:
Banned Footage Vol. 1 is available today for
PlayStation 4 players for £7.99/ €9.99 / $9.99 and will also be readily
available for consumers who have purchased either the Deluxe Edition or Season
Pass. This Vol. 1 pack includes “Nightmare,” where Sewer Gators cameraman Clancy
must craft weapons and ammo to face off against hordes of enemies to survive
until morning. Also included is “Bedroom” where Clancy must figure out how to
get out of a locked bedroom in the Baker family’s plantation and make his escape
but beware – Marguerite Baker won’t be happy if she knows he’s up and out of
bed! Along with both of these scenarios is an infinitely replayable extra game
mode called “Ethan Must Die”, which is an extra tough mode that is separate from
the events of RE7. (Please note that PSVR is not supported in “Ethan Must Die.”)
Following this, Banned Footage Vol. 2 will be available for PlayStation 4 owners
on February 14th at a price of £11.99 / €14.99 / $14.99. In this Vol. 2 pack,
the “banned footage” scenarios include “21” and “Daughters.” Players will need
to gamble with their own life in a deadly game of “21” with Lucas Baker and then
dive deeper into the Baker family’s life before the tragic events of Resident
Evil 7 biohazard in “Daughters.” An extra gameplay mode titled “Jack’s 55th
Birthday” provides a race against the clock as players serve up the Daddy of the
family, Jack Baker, with tons of treats for his special celebration. (Please
note that PSVR is not supported in “Jack’s 55th Birthday.”)
Banned Footage Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 will be available to purchase for all other
platforms on February 21st. Deluxe Edition and Season Pass owners will get the
Banned Footage contents as they release per above and an additional story
episode with more details to come. Finally, in spring 2017, all players will
have access to the free “Not a Hero” content, introducing players to a new
separate storyline away from Ethan’s saga in the main game.