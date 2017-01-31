 
[Jan 31, 2017, 09:03 am ET]

Garages tend to get cluttered, but the garage here at the BlueTower was particularly bad, because it cannot actually be used for cars. I know that sounds bizarre, but it's in the backyard with no driveway. Apparently the guy who built this house built it first and used it as a workshop for his construction, but that still doesn't satisfactorily explain why he didn't make this so it can be properly used. Anyway, we recently decided to clear the "garage" (storage shed?) of junk, and it's much more organized now. Some of this stuff cannot go in the trash, including a set of tires, so until someone comes to haul away, it all has to live in the backyard. Naturally I took advantage of this, and used the junk to create a robot. I haven't gotten him to follow commands yet, but I've been concentrating more on his body than his brain so far.

Robot Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Blue Lights #2.
Stories: Peter Capaldi to Leave ‘Doctor Who.’
Ben Affleck is not Directing Batman, but will Produce, Star.
Science: Michelin’s new performance tire might just be too good at cornering.
Media: 6 Construction Failures, and What We Learned From Them.
So anyway, turns out microchips are a good thing..-
Snowmobile Put In Reverse Prank.

Conan Exiles Early Access
Hitman Disc and Patch Release
ARK: Survival Evolved Patch Adds Tek Content
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Banned Footage DLC Next Month
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Out of the Blue
Free X-COM: UFO Defense
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Fallout New Vegas 2 Rumor
The Elder Scrolls Online Announcement Tomorrow
Fallout 4 Hi-Rez Texture Pack Next Week
Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend
Motorsport Manager Steam Workshop Support 		  

 


