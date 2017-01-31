Out of the Blue

Garages tend to get cluttered, but the garage here at the BlueTower was particularly bad, because it cannot actually be used for cars. I know that sounds bizarre, but it's in the backyard with no driveway. Apparently the guy who built this house built it first and used it as a workshop for his construction, but that still doesn't satisfactorily explain why he didn't make this so it can be properly used. Anyway, we recently decided to clear the "garage" (storage shed?) of junk, and it's much more organized now. Some of this stuff cannot go in the trash, including a set of tires, so until someone comes to haul away, it all has to live in the backyard. Naturally I took advantage of this, and used the junk to create a robot. I haven't gotten him to follow commands yet, but I've been concentrating more on his body than his brain so far.