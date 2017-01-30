 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Free X-COM: UFO Defense

[Jan 30, 2017, 9:00 pm ET] - 2 Comments

The Humble Store now offers X-COM: UFO Defense as a free download through Steam. This is not the first time the strategy classic has carried a 100% discount, but if you don't have it already, it is a fine time to add it to your library. The free offer is for a limited time and will end on Wednesday. Here's word on the game:

You are in control of X-COM: an organization formed by the world's governments to fight the ever-increasing alien menace.

Features:

  • Command deadly close-combat battles
    Shooting down UFOs is just the beginning: you must then lead a squad of heavily-armed soldiers across different terrains as they investigate the UFO crash site. Tackle the aliens with automatic rifles, rocket launchers, and even tanks in the struggle to retrieve useful technology, weapons or life forms.
  • Research and manufacture alien technologies
    Successful ground assault missions will allow X-COM scientists to analyze alien items. Each new breakthrough brings you a little closer to understanding the technology and culture of the alien races. Once you have sufficient research data on the UFO's superior weapons and crafts, you'll be able to manufacture weapons of equal capability.
  • Develop a strategy to save the Earth
    You must make every crucial decision as you combat the powerful alien forces. But you'll also need to watch the world political situation: governments may be forced into secret pacts with the aliens and then begin to reduce X-COM funding.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Free X-COM: UFO Defense
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Fallout New Vegas 2 Rumor
The Elder Scrolls Online Announcement Tomorrow
Fallout 4 Hi-Rez Texture Pack Next Week
Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend
Motorsport Manager Steam Workshop Support
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage Livestream; Trailer
Overwatch Bastion Plans
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Deus Ex Series Hiatus? 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.