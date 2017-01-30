 
New AMD ReLive Drivers

[Jan 30, 2017, 9:00 pm ET] - Post a Comment

New version 17.1.2 Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers are now available for AMD graphics cards. These offer additional support for the Conan Exiles beta and the Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands beta. The drivers are available here. The accompanying notes outline the following as fixed issues:

  • Changing memory clocks with Radeon WattMan with more than one display connected may cause memory clocks to intermittently become stuck at their minimum setting or switch between min and max ranges intermittently causing display flickering.
  • Diablo®III May experience smoke or lighting effects may appear corrupted when using DirectX®9 API.
  • Some applications may experience an intermittent or random runtime crash in atidxx64.dll.
  • FIFA®17 may experience a black screen on launch when using Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress system configurations.
  • Watch_Dogs®2 may experience an intermittent game crash after extended periods of play on some Radeon RX 300 series products.
  • Paragon™ may experience flickering in profile or store preview pages after changing graphics settings when using Multi GPU.
  • Forza Horizon 3 may experience a crash or application hang with the Blizzard Mountain DLC on some select Radeon GCN products.

