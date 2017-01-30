 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Fallout New Vegas 2 Rumor

[Jan 30, 2017, 9:00 pm ET] - 8 Comments

There's a report on FragHero saying they have word from an "insider source" on plans for Fallout New Vegas 2, a sequel to Obsidian's 2011 action/RPG. They say this is the game that was the source of a Fallout New Orleans rumor from over the summer. There's not to much more to the story than that, but they claim this is credible, saying it is from the same source that previously accurately predicted the announcements of both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Last of Us 2. Thanks WWG via Creston.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Free X-COM: UFO Defense
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Fallout New Vegas 2 Rumor
The Elder Scrolls Online Announcement Tomorrow
Fallout 4 Hi-Rez Texture Pack Next Week
Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend
Motorsport Manager Steam Workshop Support
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage Livestream; Trailer
Overwatch Bastion Plans
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Deus Ex Series Hiatus? 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.