Fallout New Vegas 2 Rumor

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
There's a report on FragHero saying they have word from an "insider source" on plans for Fallout New Vegas 2, a sequel to Obsidian's 2011 action/RPG. They say this is the game that was the source of a Fallout New Orleans rumor from over the summer. There's not to much more to the story than that, but they claim this is credible, saying it is from the same source that previously accurately predicted the announcements of both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Last of Us 2. Thanks WWG via Creston.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 30 January 2017, 23:03.
Chatbear Announcements.