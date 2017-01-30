 
The Elder Scrolls Online Announcement Tomorrow

[Jan 30, 2017, 9:00 pm ET] - 3 Comments

The Elder Scrolls Online website teases a livestream on Twitch tomorrow at 2:00 pm EST to reveal the "next chapter" in Bethesda's MMORPG. Here's the plan:

We're revealing something big tomorrow that you won't want to miss.

Be sure to join us tomorrow, January 31st at 11:00am PST / 2:00pm EST / 7:00pm GMT on twitch.tv/bethesda to discover the next chapter for The Elder Scrolls Online. We'll be unveiling a bunch of new, exciting information that you definitely won't want to miss. If you plan to watch the announcement live, get your cameras ready now; we want to see your reactions! Share your videos and GIFs with us on Twitter or Instagram using #ESO, or directly on the official ESO forums.

See you tomorrow at 11:00am PST. Don't be late!

