Fallout 4 Hi-Rez Texture Pack Next Week

[Jan 30, 2017, 8:59 pm ET] - 7 Comments

Bethesda.net has word on free updates coming next week for Fallout 4. The PC edition of the game is getting a high-resolution texture pack and the PS4 edition is getting native PS4 Pro support. Here's word on the texture pack and what it will take to run it:

OFFICIAL HIGH RESOLUTION TEXTURE PACK FOR PC
Also available next week, with so many fans still actively playing Fallout 4 on Steam, we’re excited to announce the release of the game’s High-Resolution Texture Pack. Consider this free download a love letter to our amazing PC fans that have supported us – not just with Fallout 4, but across multiple decades and games.

Note: To utilize the High-Resolution Texture Pack, make sure you have an additional 58 GB of available and that your system meets/exceeds the recommended specs below.

Recommended PC Specs
Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)
Intel Core i7-5820K or better
GTX 1080 8GB
8GB+ Ram

If your system can handle it, the Commonwealth will look better than ever. Give it a shot and if you need to return to the original textures, you can disable them within the game’s launcher menu.

