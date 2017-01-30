Fallout 4 Hi-Rez Texture Pack Next Week

OFFICIAL HIGH RESOLUTION TEXTURE PACK FOR PC

Also available next week, with so many fans still actively playing Fallout 4 on Steam, we’re excited to announce the release of the game’s High-Resolution Texture Pack. Consider this free download a love letter to our amazing PC fans that have supported us – not just with Fallout 4, but across multiple decades and games.



Note: To utilize the High-Resolution Texture Pack, make sure you have an additional 58 GB of available and that your system meets/exceeds the recommended specs below.



Recommended PC Specs

Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Intel Core i7-5820K or better

GTX 1080 8GB

8GB+ Ram



If your system can handle it, the Commonwealth will look better than ever. Give it a shot and if you need to return to the original textures, you can disable them within the game’s launcher menu.