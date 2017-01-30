 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend

[Jan 30, 2017, 8:59 pm ET] - 4 Comments

UbiBlog announces that a free weekend for Rainbow Six Siege will begin on Thursday, offering the chance to play the tactical shooter for free for a few days. Here's word on how to access the Windows edition:

More than a year after its release, Rainbow Six Siege is going stronger than ever, with a continually growing player base, high-profile tournaments, and a second year’s worth of DLC releases on the horizon. If you’d like to discover the speed, strategy, and tension of Rainbow Six Siege’s high-stakes counterterrorism matches for yourself, you can jump in for free on all platforms from February 2-5. The free version of Rainbow Six Siege offers access to all of the maps, modes, and Operators present in the full version, giving you the full Siege experience over the free weekend. And if you want to keep playing after February 5, you can grab the full version at a 50% discount for a limited time, and keep all the progress you made during the trial period. The fun starts February 2 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC (via Uplay and Steam), so gear up and get ready to breach.

PC: To download the game for free on Uplay, please go here and follow the steps provided. A full list of PC hardware specifications is available here. Play free on PC from 1:00pm EST on February 2 until 4:00pm EST on February 5.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Free X-COM: UFO Defense
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Fallout New Vegas 2 Rumor
The Elder Scrolls Online Announcement Tomorrow
Fallout 4 Hi-Rez Texture Pack Next Week
Rainbow Six Siege Free Weekend
Motorsport Manager Steam Workshop Support
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage Livestream; Trailer
Overwatch Bastion Plans
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Deus Ex Series Hiatus? 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.