Motorsport Manager Steam Workshop Support

Added Steam Workshop functionality.

A teamís fan base will now increase when that team is performing better than expected.

AI cars that have experienced a part failure mid race will now correctly return to their garage.

Drivers that should perform better when pushing for the lead will now correctly experience a boost.

Fix to unlocalised driver personality traits.

AI cars now make smarter decisions on when to pit to fix a part.

AI cars now scale their pit strategy lap calculations based on the playerís selected race distance length.

The Motorsport Manager website announces that Steam Workshop support is now available in the racing game. This will allow for user-created content, and they are helping to get things rolling with a contest for the best car livery. The winning entry will become an official part of the game, and the author will get a cash prize and will be included in the game as a driver. Here's word on the version 1.23 patch: