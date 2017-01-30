 
Motorsport Manager Steam Workshop Support

[Jan 30, 2017, 8:59 pm ET] - 1 Comment

The Motorsport Manager website announces that Steam Workshop support is now available in the racing game. This will allow for user-created content, and they are helping to get things rolling with a contest for the best car livery. The winning entry will become an official part of the game, and the author will get a cash prize and will be included in the game as a driver. Here's word on the version 1.23 patch:

  • Added Steam Workshop functionality.
  • A team’s fan base will now increase when that team is performing better than expected.
  • AI cars that have experienced a part failure mid race will now correctly return to their garage.
  • Drivers that should perform better when pushing for the lead will now correctly experience a boost.
  • Fix to unlocalised driver personality traits.
  • AI cars now make smarter decisions on when to pit to fix a part.
  • AI cars now scale their pit strategy lap calculations based on the player’s selected race distance length.

