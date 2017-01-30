Motorsport Manager Steam Workshop Support

|
The Motorsport Manager website announces that Steam Workshop support is now available in the racing game. This will allow for user-created content, and they are helping to get things rolling with a contest for the best car livery. The winning entry will become an official part of the game, and the author will get a cash prize and will be included in the game as a driver. Here's word on the version 1.23 patch:
