Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage Livestream; Trailer

[Jan 30, 2017, 8:59 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A Call of Duty tweet tells us that Kevin Smith will join Infinity Ward in a livestream on Twitch tomorrow at 4:00 pm EST to discuss his involvement with the Rave in the Redwoods zombie experience that is part of the new Sabotage DLC for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. On a related note, a new trailer shows off multiplayer play from Sabotage. The DLC is coming to the futuristic military shooter tomorrow for the PlayStation 4, and in about a month for other platforms. Here's word: "Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare’s first DLC pack, Sabotage, arrives 1/31! It delivers four, all-new MP maps including Dominion - a re-imagining of the Modern Warfare® 2 fan-favorite Afghan. Neon, the 'Z'-shaped digital city. Noir, Brooklyn at night. And Renaissance, the idyllic canals of Venice, Italy."

