Overwatch Bastion Plans

[Jan 30, 2017, 8:59 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Blizzard designer Geoff Goodman took to the Overwatch Forums to outline plans to change Bastion in Overwatch, saying they are getting ready to test the changes on the PTR:

Here are some high level stuff we're likely to have testable in the next PTR:

Recon Mode - Lowered spread and increased magazine size, to help with general viability in this mode.

Sentry Mode - We're looking at focusing this mode into more of a tank-buster and barrier-buster mode, while also making it feel less suicidal to be transformed. To that end we're testing stuff like increased spread and removing headshots, but taking less damage while transformed.

Self-Repair - We've been testing a few big changes to this that are feeling really good so far. Currently our internal build has Bastion able to use Self-Repair while moving and also having it no longer interrupted when taking damage. To balance that out it is now on a resource system (similar to the route D.Va's defense matrix went). These changes have turned this ability from a more niche rarely used ability, to a much more powerful and core survivability tool.

We're still testing and tweaking things with Bastion but we'll hopefully have a PTR build coming fairly soon so you guys can try it out!

