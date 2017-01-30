 
Deus Ex Series Hiatus?

[Jan 30, 2017, 08:21 am ET] - 28 Comments

The next game in the Deus Ex series may take a while, reports Eurogamer, in spite of several loose ends left over from Deus Ex: Mankind Divided that still need to be tied up. They note the fanfare that preceded the launch of the two most recent games in the series, but say they failed to generate the kind of sales required to support Square Enix's ambitions. So while a standalone DLC is still coming for Mankind Divided, they say they understand the series to be going on hiatus, and that it's unclear whether the storyline will be wrapped up in some other manner like a graphic novel. These conclusions are drawn from indications that the main focus at Eidos Montreal right now is the next Tomb Raider game, that Square is also planning a Guardians of the Galaxy game, and that the just revealed Avengers game will also require development resources. Eurogamer asked Square Enix to comment on their speculation and a reply came from Eidos Montreal suggesting they may be onto something:

While we are still working on expanding the Deus Ex Universe, along with creating new content and updates for Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, we're also devoting our talents towards working with Crystal Dynamics and Marvel on The Avengers project.

