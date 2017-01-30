Hanako: Honor & Blade Video

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The Hanako website now offers a developer update for Hanako: Honor & Blade that includes this video showing gameplay from this crowdfunded multiplayer samurai game. For a more concentrated experience, they also offer this "plays of the week" trailer that's all gameplay. Hanako is currently in closed alpha testing and the plan is to launch in early access in October. There is an Early Access waiting list you can join, because that's apparently a thing now, and they say in the meantime this also includes the chance of being invited into their internal testing.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 30 January 2017, 15:04.
Chatbear Announcements.