Hanako: Honor & Blade Video

[Jan 30, 2017, 08:02 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Hanako website now offers a developer update for Hanako: Honor & Blade that includes this video showing gameplay from this crowdfunded multiplayer samurai game. For a more concentrated experience, they also offer this "plays of the week" trailer that's all gameplay. Hanako is currently in closed alpha testing and the plan is to launch in early access in October. There is an Early Access waiting list you can join, because that's apparently a thing now, and they say in the meantime this also includes the chance of being invited into their internal testing.

