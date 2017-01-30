Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
debuts at number one on
GFK Chart-Track's Chart
of the 30 bestselling games in the U.K. for the week
ending January 28th. This pushes The Sims 4
into the number two position.
The new installment in the survival/horror series also enters the
all platforms chart
in the top spot. Other new entries on this chart are
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter
(or as they write it II.8, which we
imagine should be II.VIII) at number three (or III to follow the theme) and
Yakuza 0, which enters at number eight. Here's how
they summarize
all the
activity:
Week 4 sees 5 new games launching in to the Top 40, and the top
3 new titles were all launched on Tuesday 24th January.
Capcom take the first new No1 of the year with new release ‘Resident Evil 7:
Biohazard’ arriving on PC, Xbox One and PS4 (the 4th PSVR compatible box launch
so far). ‘Resident Evil 7’ is the 3rd best week 1 debut for the series (panel or
total market units) - the week 1 record currently sits with 2009’s ‘Resident
Evil 5’. ‘Resident Evil 5’ launched on 360/PS3 in week 11, 2009 and the
highpoint was reached because this was also the first time the franchise
launched on a Microsoft platform. Resident Evil is Capcom’s most successful
brand - in the UK (overall UK physical revenue since 1995 and up to 2016) it
sits just outside the Top 30 all time brands since arrival in 1996, around the
same revenue as Sony’s ‘Crash Bandicoot’ (also launched in 1996) and Ubisoft’s
‘Just Dance’ (2009 onwards).
Rockstar/Take 2’s ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ drops 1 place to No2 (+10%) and will have
to wait for the right to join the elusive list of 4 games that have managed 12
weeks at No1 on the All Formats Top 40. The next 4 new releases within the Top
40 are all PS4 only – debuting at No3 is Square Enix’s ‘Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8
Final Chapter’ and the last of the Tuesday releases is Sega’s ‘Yakuza 0’
arriving at No8. The fourth new release, launched on the more traditional Friday
launch day is Bandai Namco’s ‘Tales of Berseria’ debuting at No14 and the final
new entry is Bandai Namco’s ‘Digimon World: Next Order’, debuting at No24.
Topping off a PS4-centric week, the 500GB Glacier White Edition Playstation 4
also arrived this week, accounting for around a quarter of all PS4’s sold in
week 4, 2017.