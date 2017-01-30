Week 4 sees 5 new games launching in to the Top 40, and the top 3 new titles were all launched on Tuesday 24th January.



Capcom take the first new No1 of the year with new release ‘Resident Evil 7: Biohazard’ arriving on PC, Xbox One and PS4 (the 4th PSVR compatible box launch so far). ‘Resident Evil 7’ is the 3rd best week 1 debut for the series (panel or total market units) - the week 1 record currently sits with 2009’s ‘Resident Evil 5’. ‘Resident Evil 5’ launched on 360/PS3 in week 11, 2009 and the highpoint was reached because this was also the first time the franchise launched on a Microsoft platform. Resident Evil is Capcom’s most successful brand - in the UK (overall UK physical revenue since 1995 and up to 2016) it sits just outside the Top 30 all time brands since arrival in 1996, around the same revenue as Sony’s ‘Crash Bandicoot’ (also launched in 1996) and Ubisoft’s ‘Just Dance’ (2009 onwards).



Rockstar/Take 2’s ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ drops 1 place to No2 (+10%) and will have to wait for the right to join the elusive list of 4 games that have managed 12 weeks at No1 on the All Formats Top 40. The next 4 new releases within the Top 40 are all PS4 only – debuting at No3 is Square Enix’s ‘Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter’ and the last of the Tuesday releases is Sega’s ‘Yakuza 0’ arriving at No8. The fourth new release, launched on the more traditional Friday launch day is Bandai Namco’s ‘Tales of Berseria’ debuting at No14 and the final new entry is Bandai Namco’s ‘Digimon World: Next Order’, debuting at No24. Topping off a PS4-centric week, the 500GB Glacier White Edition Playstation 4 also arrived this week, accounting for around a quarter of all PS4’s sold in week 4, 2017.