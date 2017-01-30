 
Out of the Blue

[Jan 30, 2017, 08:02 am ET] - 7 Comments

R.I.P.: ‘Pac Man’ Pioneer Masaya Nakamura, Founder of Namco, Dead at 91.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Motorbike Freestyle.
Story: Volkswagen passes Toyota as world's largest automaker despite scandal.
Science: Science off to a rough start in the Trump administration.
Media: If Christopher Walken had done the voice for Darth Vader.
LIFE & DEATH!!! All GENERATIONS PLAY LIFE: THE GAME (React: Gaming).
Why The #1 Fact Of Military History Is A Lie - Hilarious Helmet History.
Follow-up: Laser cutter fumes suspected in deaths of California couple, cats.

