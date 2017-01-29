 
Torment Stretch Goal Changes

[Jan 29, 2017, 1:42 pm ET] - 19 Comments

A post to the inXile forums responds to threads on reddit and RPG Codex speculating that the stretch goals from the Torment: Tides of Numenera Kickstarter campaign were changing now that the game is gold and gearing up for release (thanks PCGamesN). There is conjecture about companions and other content being cut, and this developer post admits that some content is indeed being removed or reworked:

The companion roster has been slightly reduced from our initial plans. Throughout development on Torment, our philosophy has always emphasized depth and reactivity in our storyline and in our characters. We know you would not be satisfied with anything else. During development, we found that the more far reaching and reactive our companions were, the better they felt and the more justice it did to the original Planescape: Torment. This trade-off meant we were able to add more companion conversations, banter, voice-over, quests, and story endings. We did not want to leave some companions feeling shallow, with storylines that felt incomplete, or be forced to shove them into the late game.

That said, we certainly haven't shut the door on Torment’s development. We still have a lot of early work done on other companions and are open to continuing to work on the game. We can say that any DLCs or expansions that we put out will always be free to our backers of that game, so there is no need to worry about paying for any additional content in Torment.

