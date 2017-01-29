Steam Top 10

 
[Jan 29, 2017, 1:42 pm ET] - 4 Comments

This week's list of the ten bestselling titles on Steam is brought to you by Goodfellas' Jimmy Two-Times, who's going to go get the papers get the papers:

  1. RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard / BIOHAZARD 7 resident evil
  2. RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard / BIOHAZARD 7 resident evil
  3. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  4. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  5. For Honor
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. ASTRONEER
  8. Planet Coaster
  9. Tales of Berseria
  10. Tales of Berseria Pre-Purchase

