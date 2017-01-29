Out of the Blue

 
[Jan 29, 2017, 1:41 pm ET] - 6 Comments

I have never been a fan of the Pro Bowl in spite of my love of tackle football. The game just doesn't lend itself to exhibition games, which is why the preseason is almost as uninteresting. And while it's too late to save the game to be played later today, I have a thought that could help the NFL save the whole process. That is to get rid of the game itself, and create a series of football skills competitions. Things that could score players' abilities to block, run, pass, kick, tackle, and so forth that wouldn't involve significant risk of injury. They could offer cash prizes for the competitors, but more importantly, phrase it with bragging rights so the winners would be declared the top dog at their position so that all these egotists would get their competitive juices flowing. If it was Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers in a final to see who threw more accurately, I'd tune in. As it is, you'd have to pay me to watch.

