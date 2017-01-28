Titanfall 2 Colony Remake Plans

It’s hard to believe that we’re coming up on three months since we launched Titanfall 2. It’s gone by fast and a lot has happened. To kick things off I wanted to share a couple “state of game” facts that we’ve seen since launch:

Titanfall 2 has been included in over 130 Game of the Year/Best of 2016 lists including Amazon, Yahoo, and Entertainment Weekly

Titanfall 2 was named Game of the Year by Forbes, and Best Shooter of 2016 by PC Gamer

Attrition is our most popular game mode [big surprise right!?] followed by Bounty Hunt and Amped Hardpoint.

Our DAU [Daily Active Users] curve since launch has shown great momentum. Thanks to positive word of mouth and a steady influx of new players every month we’re seeing positive growth that we will continue to cultivate with new updates and content.



While we are very happy with how Titanfall 2 has been performing, we’re not resting on our laurels. We’ve got lots more work to do in the coming months to keep supporting the game.