Titanfall 2 Colony Remake Plans

[Jan 28, 2017, 1:50 pm ET] - 12 Comments

A post on the Titanfall website has an interview with Griffin Dean, designer of the upcoming Live Fire game mode recently announced for Titanfall 2. They offer a roadmap saying this will come to the mech shooter sequel next month to be followed in March with the release of Colony, a remake of the popular map from the original Titanfall. Colony will be included in a "doozy" of an update which will also include new Titans and cosmetics, new features, balance tweaks, and bug fixes. Respawn also promises more free content to come after that without going into specifics. The post kicks off with this "state of the game" evaluation:

It’s hard to believe that we’re coming up on three months since we launched Titanfall 2. It’s gone by fast and a lot has happened. To kick things off I wanted to share a couple “state of game” facts that we’ve seen since launch:

  • Titanfall 2 has been included in over 130 Game of the Year/Best of 2016 lists including Amazon, Yahoo, and Entertainment Weekly
  • Titanfall 2 was named Game of the Year by Forbes, and Best Shooter of 2016 by PC Gamer
  • Attrition is our most popular game mode [big surprise right!?] followed by Bounty Hunt and Amped Hardpoint.
  • Our DAU [Daily Active Users] curve since launch has shown great momentum. Thanks to positive word of mouth and a steady influx of new players every month we’re seeing positive growth that we will continue to cultivate with new updates and content.


While we are very happy with how Titanfall 2 has been performing, we’re not resting on our laurels. We’ve got lots more work to do in the coming months to keep supporting the game.

