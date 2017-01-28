Titanfall 2 Colony Remake Plans

|
A post on the Titanfall website has an interview with Griffin Dean, designer of the upcoming Live Fire game mode recently announced for Titanfall 2. They offer a roadmap saying this will come to the mech shooter sequel next month to be followed in March with the release of Colony, a remake of the popular map from the original Titanfall. Colony will be included in a "doozy" of an update which will also include new Titans and cosmetics, new features, balance tweaks, and bug fixes. Respawn also promises more free content to come after that without going into specifics. The post kicks off with this "state of the game" evaluation:
