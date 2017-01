Out of the Blue

新年好 / 新年好! Happy Chinese New Year! In keeping with the election we are now in the year of the Fire Rooster. But I'm sure I'll forget and still write Year of the Monkey on my checks for a couple of weeks. Happy new year (and old joke)!R.I.P.: Sir John Hurt dead- 'Elephant Man' and 'Harry Potter' actor dies aged 77 . Thanks nin.