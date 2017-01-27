 
Valve vs Team Fortress 2 Gambling

[Jan 27, 2017, 7:27 pm ET] - 5 Comments

The Team Fortress 2 blog has word that Valve is taking steps to prevent gambling of Team Fortress 2 items. Last year controversy erupted connected with gambling with Counter-Strike skins which resulted in changes to how items in the game are handled. Without going into too much detail, Valve now indicates they are addressing some form of gambling that's occurring in a different shooter:

In July of last year we outlined our position on gambling web sites, specifically noting that Valve has no business relationship with these sites. At that time we also began blocking many CSGO gambling accounts. You can view the original post here.

More recently, some gambling web sites started leveraging TF2 items. Today we began the process of blocking TF2 gambling accounts as well. We recommend you don’t trade with these sites.

