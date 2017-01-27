Valve vs Team Fortress 2 Gambling

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The Team Fortress 2 blog has word that Valve is taking steps to prevent gambling of Team Fortress 2 items. Last year controversy erupted connected with gambling with Counter-Strike skins which resulted in changes to how items in the game are handled. Without going into too much detail, Valve now indicates they are addressing some form of gambling that's occurring in a different shooter:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 28 January 2017, 10:12.
Chatbear Announcements.