Dota 2 Dark Moon Event

has details on a new Dark Moon event in Valve's MOBA. This offers the
chance to earn a special reward between now and the end of next weekend. Here's
word:
Band together in this free event to help defend Selemene’s temple
against the advancing Dark Moon Horde and reap the rewards of the Goddess’
favor, including the chance to receive an implausibly indescribably-rare
Immortal Dark Moon Baby Roshan courier of peerless origin.
Available to play through Monday, February 6, join the Dark Moon queue and work
together with your team to defend against waves of loathsome shades creeping
towards the temple. Survive the evolving assaults to earn special event points,
then redeem your points for increasing Dark Moon Rewards. With a Daily Bonus and
multiplier available to boost your score, the only limit to earning additional
rewards is your devotion to the cause.
For millennia, the warriors of the Nightsilver Woods have stood vigilant against
vile forces intent on the advent of a Dark Moon, earning both title and divine
charge in sacred defense of the Goddess Selemene. But now, as the night of the
new moon falls, Selemene’s chosen lie helpless behind her temple walls, victims
of an arcane slumber that has left the temple grounds undefended.
With Selemene’s influence at its weakest, and twisted shades of the familiar
creeping across her domain, the Moon Goddess beckons five new protectors to
stand in the stead of her champions against the corruption of the Dark Moon
Horde. Will you be one to answer the hallowed call?