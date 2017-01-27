Total War: ARENA Diary

|
SEGA offers this video to kick off a series of developer diaries for Total War: ARENA. This takes a look at the creativity of Creative Assembly and their alliance with Wargaming Alliance as they assemble a free-to-play combat game based on their strategy series. Here's the introduction to the video:
