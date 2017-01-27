Dead Rising 4 Plans

|
CapCom Unity has details on plans to update Dead Rising 4 with new difficulty modes. They also announce that the zombie game will be released on January 31st in Germany, the first time a game in the series has shambled into the region. Finally, they also discuss plans for a 60-minute trial version of the game, but the trial is only coming to Xbox One. The new modes will also come to Windows 10, though, so here's more on them:
