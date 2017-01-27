25M Overwatch Players

|
Blizzard tweets that 25 million players have played Overwatch, their first-person shooter. They boasted 10 million players in June and 20 million in November, so another five million Hanzos have queued up in under three months to carry you to victory. Word is:
