Steep DLC Next Month

has details on new free Alaska DLC coming to Steep on February 10th,
offering the chance to see Russia from their winter sports game. Here's word on
the DLC, which will add a free map and new challenges to the game on all
platforms:
Steep’s winter-sports world is about to get bigger starting
February 10, when the free Alaska DLC adds a new map and events on all
platforms, but players won’t have to wait until then for new features. Steep’s
1.04 update is live today on all platforms, and brings a host of new
improvements and additions to the winter-sports game. Responding to community
feedback, the developers have made tweaks to jumping accuracy, scaled back the
destructiveness of G-force impacts, improved the Mountain View display, and much
more. The biggest change, however, is the Steep World Tour Tournament, a monthly
competition series that begins today with an event called Backcountry. Starting
with a race on the cursed mountain, the qualifier will challenge players to
score 5,000 points in order to stay in the competition, and finals will begin in
early February.
Developers will also pick out some of the most outstanding player-created
challenges and make them widely available as new Community Challenges, which
push players to rack up high scores and compete to become a challenge’s leader.
Community Challenges will also feature appearances by the developers themselves,
giving players a chance to beat Steep’s creators.