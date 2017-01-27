Steep DLC Next Month

Steep’s winter-sports world is about to get bigger starting February 10, when the free Alaska DLC adds a new map and events on all platforms, but players won’t have to wait until then for new features. Steep’s 1.04 update is live today on all platforms, and brings a host of new improvements and additions to the winter-sports game. Responding to community feedback, the developers have made tweaks to jumping accuracy, scaled back the destructiveness of G-force impacts, improved the Mountain View display, and much more. The biggest change, however, is the Steep World Tour Tournament, a monthly competition series that begins today with an event called Backcountry. Starting with a race on the cursed mountain, the qualifier will challenge players to score 5,000 points in order to stay in the competition, and finals will begin in early February.



Developers will also pick out some of the most outstanding player-created challenges and make them widely available as new Community Challenges, which push players to rack up high scores and compete to become a challenge’s leader. Community Challenges will also feature appearances by the developers themselves, giving players a chance to beat Steep’s creators.