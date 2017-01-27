 
The Surge Trailer

[Jan 27, 2017, 11:39 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new Bad day at the office trailer offers a cinematic look at The Surge, the action/RPG in the works at Deck13. The game is expected in May, so they are gearing up to reveal more details about what to expect. Here's word:

Deck 13's new hardcore action-RPG The Surge today unveils a CGI trailer exploring Warren's first day on the job at CREO, the megacorporation on a mission to save a dystopian world - pessimistic vision of our future - from itself.

Freshly recruited as an augmented worker, Warren's first day coincides with a catastrophic event deep inside CREO, during the routine surgical operation meant to graft, through flesh and bone, the exo-suit required for the company's employees. This disastrous event marks the first in a series of brutal events, turning this first day at CREO into a hellish nightmare of robots gone haywire, crazed employees with fried cranial implants, and artificial intelligence all wanting Warren dead.

Now equipped with a state-of-the-art exoskeleton, you'll have to improvise in order to survive - tools manipulated by CREO workers, while not originally meant for combat, make for effective lethal weapons. The equipment pieces compatible with your exo-suit will make you faster, stronger, and sturdier. During battle, target specific limbs of your enemies, slice them and retrieve the powerful attached equipment to improve and power-up your own suit, allowing you to delve deeper in the CREO complex and attempt to put an end to the madness initiated by the Surge.

