The Surge Trailer

Deck 13's new hardcore action-RPG The Surge today unveils a CGI trailer exploring Warren's first day on the job at CREO, the megacorporation on a mission to save a dystopian world - pessimistic vision of our future - from itself.



Freshly recruited as an augmented worker, Warren's first day coincides with a catastrophic event deep inside CREO, during the routine surgical operation meant to graft, through flesh and bone, the exo-suit required for the company's employees. This disastrous event marks the first in a series of brutal events, turning this first day at CREO into a hellish nightmare of robots gone haywire, crazed employees with fried cranial implants, and artificial intelligence all wanting Warren dead.



Now equipped with a state-of-the-art exoskeleton, you'll have to improvise in order to survive - tools manipulated by CREO workers, while not originally meant for combat, make for effective lethal weapons. The equipment pieces compatible with your exo-suit will make you faster, stronger, and sturdier. During battle, target specific limbs of your enemies, slice them and retrieve the powerful attached equipment to improve and power-up your own suit, allowing you to delve deeper in the CREO complex and attempt to put an end to the madness initiated by the Surge.