The Surge Trailer

A new Bad day at the
office trailer offers a cinematic look at The Surge, the action/RPG in the
works at Deck13. The game is expected in May, so they are gearing up to reveal
more details about what to expect. Here's word:
Deck 13's new hardcore
action-RPG The Surge today unveils a CGI trailer exploring Warren's first day on
the job at CREO, the megacorporation on a mission to save a dystopian world -
pessimistic vision of our future - from itself.
Freshly recruited as an augmented worker, Warren's first day coincides with a
catastrophic event deep inside CREO, during the routine surgical operation meant
to graft, through flesh and bone, the exo-suit required for the company's
employees. This disastrous event marks the first in a series of brutal events,
turning this first day at CREO into a hellish nightmare of robots gone haywire,
crazed employees with fried cranial implants, and artificial intelligence all
wanting Warren dead.
Now equipped with a state-of-the-art exoskeleton, you'll have to improvise in
order to survive - tools manipulated by CREO workers, while not originally meant
for combat, make for effective lethal weapons. The equipment pieces compatible
with your exo-suit will make you faster, stronger, and sturdier. During battle,
target specific limbs of your enemies, slice them and retrieve the powerful
attached equipment to improve and power-up your own suit, allowing you to delve
deeper in the CREO complex and attempt to put an end to the madness initiated by
the Surge.