CAYNE for Free

[Jan 27, 2017, 11:39 am ET]

Following the mention of STASIS above, we have word that CAYNE is now available for Windows, OS X, and Linux on Steam. This return to the STASIS setting is completely free, though they also offer a deluxe edition which allows fans to support the developers by purchasing a package with the game's soundtrack and script along with an exclusive 4K wallpaper collection. Here's word:

In this grim return to the STASIS universe, expectant protagonist, Hadley, wakes up in a facility. Where is she? Why is she there? And, why do they want her baby?

Help panicked and anxious Hadley find her feet and brave stomach-churning situations to break free, by solving puzzles in this FREE horror adventure game.

