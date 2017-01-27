CAYNE for Free

|
Following the mention of STASIS above, we have word that CAYNE is now available for Windows, OS X, and Linux on Steam. This return to the STASIS setting is completely free, though they also offer a deluxe edition which allows fans to support the developers by purchasing a package with the game's soundtrack and script along with an exclusive 4K wallpaper collection. Here's word:
