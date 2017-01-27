Mainlining and Demo Released

Mainlining, an immersive point & click & type adventure where you engage into subtle cyberwarfare, is available now, DRM-free on GOG.com with a 10% launch discount.



The age of unfettered surveillance is here. Sit in front of your simulated desktop and start snooping around - as an MI7 agent you can choose to tackle any of the numerous cases that fall into your jurisdiction. Follow your suspects' digital footprints, hack into databases and people's phones, then make the tough call: should they be arrested or were those messages you intercepted full of empty threats? The clock is ticking.



Still the suspicious type? Get a taste of what's in store with the Free Demo.



Hack into people's private lives and help capture the naughty ones in Mainlining, DRM-free on GOG.com.



Then treat yourself to the Art book and soundtrack with the Deluxe Edition Upgrade.



The 10% discount will last until February 9, 5:00PM UTC.



Note: The game currently includes the first seven cases. The final six cases will become available via an update on February 2.