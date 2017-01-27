 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Mainlining and Demo Released

[Jan 27, 2017, 11:39 am ET] - Post a Comment

GOG.com now features the release of Mainlining, a point-and-click adventure with a hacking/cybersecurity theme. This carries a 10% launch discount, as well as a free demo to help with your decision making. Here's a trailer and here's word, which promises additional content in a free update next week:

Mainlining, an immersive point & click & type adventure where you engage into subtle cyberwarfare, is available now, DRM-free on GOG.com with a 10% launch discount.

The age of unfettered surveillance is here. Sit in front of your simulated desktop and start snooping around - as an MI7 agent you can choose to tackle any of the numerous cases that fall into your jurisdiction. Follow your suspects' digital footprints, hack into databases and people's phones, then make the tough call: should they be arrested or were those messages you intercepted full of empty threats? The clock is ticking.

Still the suspicious type? Get a taste of what's in store with the Free Demo.

Hack into people's private lives and help capture the naughty ones in Mainlining, DRM-free on GOG.com.

Then treat yourself to the Art book and soundtrack with the Deluxe Edition Upgrade.

The 10% discount will last until February 9, 5:00PM UTC.

Note: The game currently includes the first seven cases. The final six cases will become available via an update on February 2.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
25M Overwatch Players
Steep DLC Next Month
The Surge Trailer
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
CAYNE for Free
Mainlining and Demo Released
QuakeCon in August
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Announced 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.