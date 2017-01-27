QuakeCon in August

Thanks to the support of id Software, Bethesda Softworks and the dedicated QuakeCon volunteer staff, QuakeCon 2017 is free to attend and open to the public. The Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center is also offering a special room rate of $185 per night when you reference QuakeCon 2017. Call the hotel at 1.877.491.5138 or book online at: https://aws.passkey.com/go/QuakeCon.