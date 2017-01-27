QuakeCon in August

|
The QuakeCon website announces the dates for QuakeCon 2017, the next installment in the long-running LAN party. This will run from August 24 to August 27 in the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center, just in time to avoid the cold season in Dallas TX. They don't detail the events planned for this year, but do offer word on accommodations:
Chatbear Announcements.