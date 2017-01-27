QuakeCon in August

 
[Jan 27, 2017, 11:39 am ET] - 1 Comment

The QuakeCon website announces the dates for QuakeCon 2017, the next installment in the long-running LAN party. This will run from August 24 to August 27 in the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center, just in time to avoid the cold season in Dallas TX. They don't detail the events planned for this year, but do offer word on accommodations:

Thanks to the support of id Software, Bethesda Softworks and the dedicated QuakeCon volunteer staff, QuakeCon 2017 is free to attend and open to the public. The Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center is also offering a special room rate of $185 per night when you reference QuakeCon 2017. Call the hotel at 1.877.491.5138 or book online at: https://aws.passkey.com/go/QuakeCon.

