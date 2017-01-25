Apocalypse Now - the Game Kickstarter

Kickstarter campaign
is underway for Apocalypse Now - the Game
, as
Erebus LLC seeks at least $900K to create a game based on Francis Ford Coppola's
classic Vietnam War film. This is being conducted with the collaboration and
approval of the director and his American Zoetrope studio, and the page includes
an audio pitch from Coppola describing the goal of making a non-mainstream game
in the same spirit of the movie. On the gaming side of this, participants
include Obsidian's Josh Sawyer and Montgomery Markland, whose resume includes
Killspace Entertainment, so to some degree this is connected to plans for such a
game revealed almost seven years ago
. Their vision is
of an RPG where you relive the movie:
Apocalypse Now depicts the horror
and spectacle of the Vietnam War through the character of Captain Benjamin
Willard, an American tasked with the assassination of Colonel Walter E. Kurtz.
The game is an interactive recreation of Willard’s journey, as seen through a
survival horror lens in which players with limited resources face unspeakable
terrors.
By choosing how to react to these situations, each player molds a unique version
of Willard within the loose confines of the film story. You are Willard and your
actions will determine his fate.
Your mission begins in Saigon, where Willard is holed up in a dingy hotel. Audio
and visual distortion evoke Willard’s emotions and past experiences. The game
provides you subjective access to a character who is already nearly insane.
Unlike a traditional RPG, the emphasis is not choosing dialogue, but rather
actions and postures. Combat draws from survival horror to emphasize combat
avoidance and stealth. This is not Call of Duty in Vietnam.
You will quickly learn that the gun-blazing solo war machine of other shooters
would not have lasted long in the real Vietnam. Instead you will find rewards
for proceeding cautiously and managing limited resources with care. Willard is
your responsibility; make him an adept soldier and you will command respect in
the jungle.
Brutalism and hubris will bring about severe repercussions affecting your
relationship with those around you, especially the crew of the PBR Streetgang
(aka the Erebus). Your actions can endanger or empower them and will affect how
they view you and their willingness to aid you.
There is also a war of resources. Food, water, first aid supplies, anti-malaria
medicine, drugs, ammo, weapons, mission information, and gasoline are all vital
to your and Willard’s success. While in U.S.-controlled territory, you can find
resources through exploration, interactions with allied forces, completing side
missions, scavenging from hostiles, and supply drops.
Once the Erebus crosses under the Do Lung Bridge, the reigns of control are
sheared away. American influence is replaced by something more primal, all
ending in Kurtz.
The world of Apocalypse Now is full of compelling, disturbing, and potentially
useful characters. You will recognize many of them from the film, but we’ll be
adding new ones in collaboration with our partners at American Zoetrope. Our
goal is to immerse you in a tale of drama, magic, and horror.