Prey in May

Bethesda.net announces that May 5th is when to expect the release of Prey, Arkane Studios' new sci-fi shooter. They celebrate by kicking off preorders, promising a Cosmonaut Shotgun Pack as an incentive for buying a pig in a poke. They offer a new gameplay trailer to mark the occasion which also concludes with the new date. Here's the intro to the clip:
