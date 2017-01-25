 
Prey in May

[Jan 25, 2017, 7:37 pm ET] - 15 Comments

Bethesda.net announces that May 5th is when to expect the release of Prey, Arkane Studios' new sci-fi shooter. They celebrate by kicking off preorders, promising a Cosmonaut Shotgun Pack as an incentive for buying a pig in a poke. They offer a new gameplay trailer to mark the occasion which also concludes with the new date. Here's the intro to the clip:

Near the start of the trailer, we hear a gravely voice questioning… someone. “What the hell have you done?” he growls. Shortly after, a different voice pierces the chaos with a panicked fervor: “Oh my God! Security! Security!” Clearly, something’s gone very wrong aboard Talos I. The Typhon aliens have escaped containment, slaughtered many of the people aboard, and now have free reign on this massive space station.

Apocalypse Now - the Game Kickstarter
