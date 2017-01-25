Ghost Recon Wildlands Beta Next Week

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A post on UbiBlog discusses the "unforgettable moments of co-op play" in Ghost Recon Wildlands, and offers a trailer on customization and co-op options in the upcoming shooter. In a separate post they announce that beta testing will showcase the co-op support in the upcoming shooter, and that testing will run from February 3-6. Here's word, including how to sign up if you are interested in participating:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 26 January 2017, 10:30.
Chatbear Announcements.