 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Ghost Recon Wildlands Beta Next Week

[Jan 25, 2017, 7:37 pm ET] - 17 Comments

A post on UbiBlog discusses the "unforgettable moments of co-op play" in Ghost Recon Wildlands, and offers a trailer on customization and co-op options in the upcoming shooter. In a separate post they announce that beta testing will showcase the co-op support in the upcoming shooter, and that testing will run from February 3-6. Here's word, including how to sign up if you are interested in participating:

The cartel-controlled open world of Bolivia will be receiving visitors early next month during the Closed Beta for Ghost Recon Wildlands. From February 3-6, aspiring Ghosts and their co-op partners will infiltrate the province of Itacua where they can work towards dismantling the Santa Blanca cartel in any way they choose. Players will be able to travel solo or team up with up to three friends in co-op as they take advantage of the wide variety of vehicles, weapons, and equipment available to the Ghosts.

The closed beta will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with pre-loading beginning on February 1. Those interested can sign up for a chance to participate at the official website.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Avengers Game Revealed
DiRT 4 Announced
ACE COMBAT 7: Skies Unknown PC Announcement
Days of War Early Access
Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM PC Plans
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Apocalypse Now - the Game Kickstarter
Prey in May
Ghost Recon Wildlands Beta Next Week
Evening Patches
On Sale 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.