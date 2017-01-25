Ghost Recon Wildlands Beta Next Week

The cartel-controlled open world of Bolivia will be receiving visitors early next month during the Closed Beta for Ghost Recon Wildlands. From February 3-6, aspiring Ghosts and their co-op partners will infiltrate the province of Itacua where they can work towards dismantling the Santa Blanca cartel in any way they choose. Players will be able to travel solo or team up with up to three friends in co-op as they take advantage of the wide variety of vehicles, weapons, and equipment available to the Ghosts.



The closed beta will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with pre-loading beginning on February 1. Those interested can sign up for a chance to participate at the official website.