 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Walking on Arizona Sunshine

[Jan 25, 2017, 10:04 am ET] - 4 Comments

Vertigo Games now offers a new patch for Arizona Sunshine to update the VR shooter to version 1.3.7887. The patch, available on Steam, includes trackpad locomotion. This community post explains that they received suggestions for additional locomotion plans, and they now have a first pass at a way of walking around the game's environments. Here are the details on the patch:

We are happy to present to you: the locomotion patch! Suggestions were made to add additional locomotion methods and we have been working to get this into the game.

You can now choose a 'walking' locomotion method. There are also a couple of settings you can adjust to tweak it to your needs.

New Features

  • New locomotion options have been added, tweak and choose how you want to play!
  • Subtitles have been added

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug with bullet tracers not being shown
  • Fixed the bug where audio would break during gameplay
  • Polished the multiplayer connection code to handle rare exceptions
  • Crashes should occur less often
  • Text updates
  • Improvements to avatar appearance/movements in multiplayer

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Avengers Game Revealed
DiRT 4 Announced
ACE COMBAT 7: Skies Unknown PC Announcement
Days of War Early Access
Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM PC Plans
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Apocalypse Now - the Game Kickstarter
Prey in May
Ghost Recon Wildlands Beta Next Week
Evening Patches
On Sale 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.