Walking on Arizona Sunshine

We are happy to present to you: the locomotion patch! Suggestions were made to add additional locomotion methods and we have been working to get this into the game.



You can now choose a 'walking' locomotion method. There are also a couple of settings you can adjust to tweak it to your needs.



New Features

New locomotion options have been added, tweak and choose how you want to play!

Subtitles have been added

Bug Fixes