Walking on Arizona Sunshine

We are happy to present to you: the locomotion patch! Suggestions were made to add additional locomotion methods and we have been working to get this into the game.



You can now choose a 'walking' locomotion method. There are also a couple of settings you can adjust to tweak it to your needs.



New Features New locomotion options have been added, tweak and choose how you want to play!

Subtitles have been added Bug Fixes Fixed a bug with bullet tracers not being shown

Fixed the bug where audio would break during gameplay

Polished the multiplayer connection code to handle rare exceptions

Crashes should occur less often

Text updates

Improvements to avatar appearance/movements in multiplayer

Vertigo Games now offers a new patch for to update the VR shooter to version 1.3.7887. The patch, available on Steam, includes trackpad locomotion.