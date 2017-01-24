New NVIDIA GeForce Drivers

|
The GeForce website now offers new game-ready drivers for NVIDIA graphics cards with up-to-date support for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Conan Exiles, and the For Honor beta. They also have technical details about all three of those games, including minimum and recommended system specifications. Resident Evil 7 is now out, early access to Conan Exiles is expected on January 31st, and the For Honor closed beta runs from January 26th to January 29th.
