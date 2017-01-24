Deus Ex: Breach and VR Experience for Free

What is Deus Ex: Breach?

Deus Ex: Breach plays on the core pillars of Deus Ex to offer a fresh experience, an arcade approach to the series’ gameplay, which allows for quick play sessions. It was originally included in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided as a game mode, released in August 2016.



Wait, I bought Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – am I missing out on any content?

No, the standalone version is exactly as the same as the one included in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.



What do I do in Deus Ex: Breach?

You play as a hacker in the year 2029, called a Ripper. Your objective is simple: hack the servers of the biggest corporations of the Deus Ex universe to expose information they don’t want in the open. Rippers use the funds they acquire to upgrade their virtual augmentations and arsenal, and take on more challenging networks. They use virtual reality from the world of Deus Ex to infiltrate these servers and face their defenses.