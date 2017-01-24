Deus Ex: Breach and VR Experience for Free

|
Square Enix and Eidos-Montréal announce the release of Deus Ex: Breach and the Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – VR Experience for free on Steam. Breach was originally an in-game mode before this free standalone release, while the VR Experience, as the title implies, offers the support for virtual reality headsets. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided VR Experience can be found here and Deus Ex: Breach is located here. Here's a bit on Breach:
