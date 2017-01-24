Overwatch Celebrates the Year of the Rooster

Good Luck and Great Fortune Await

Starting today, our customary Loot Boxes have been replaced with our lucky Lunar Loot Boxes—and they’re packed with one heck of a (primal) punch, including new skins like Palanquin D.Va and Wukong Winston!



As with previous events, Lunar Loot Boxes can be earned or purchased, and each will contain at least one item from our Year of the Rooster collection—including player icons, sprays, victory poses, emotes, highlight intros, skins, and more. While the contents of each seasonal Loot Box are random, you can unlock a variety of these customization options in the Hero Gallery for credits throughout the event’s duration.



Once you've unlocked an item, it will be yours forever, which means you can celebrate the Year of the Rooster all year-round. The collection will return to the vault on February 13, however, so be sure to fire up your favorite gaming machine and see what good fortune might await before it’s too late!



Capture the Rooster

No event would be complete without a first-class brawl, and for the Year of the Rooster we took a cue from tradition and are introducing an Overwatch take on a true competitive gaming staple: Capture the Flag.



In Capture the Rooster, teams will face off on Lijiang Tower, attempting to secure the enemy flag while the opposing team does the same. In this fast-paced brawl, players will need to get creative with their team compositions as they attempt to construct a lineup that’s built for offensive speed and defensive stability.