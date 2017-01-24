Overwatch Celebrates the Year of the Rooster

Drop your roosters and grab your socks, as
Blizzard announces
that the Year of the Rooster celebration is now live in Overwatch. This is a
timed event that includes the opportunity to collect over 100 cosmetic items, a
special theme for Lijang Tower, and a special capture the rooster brawl.
They also offer
this presentation for the occasion called "Winston's Journey to the West."
This trailer shows
off the lunar festival festivities, and here's word:
Good Luck and
Great Fortune Await
Starting today, our customary Loot Boxes have been replaced with our lucky Lunar
Loot Boxes—and they’re packed with one heck of a (primal) punch, including new
skins like Palanquin D.Va and Wukong Winston!
As with previous events, Lunar Loot Boxes can be earned or purchased, and each
will contain at least one item from our Year of the Rooster collection—including
player icons, sprays, victory poses, emotes, highlight intros, skins, and more.
While the contents of each seasonal Loot Box are random, you can unlock a
variety of these customization options in the Hero Gallery for credits
throughout the event’s duration.
Once you've unlocked an item, it will be yours forever, which means you can
celebrate the Year of the Rooster all year-round. The collection will return to
the vault on February 13, however, so be sure to fire up your favorite gaming
machine and see what good fortune might await before it’s too late!
Capture the Rooster
No event would be complete without a first-class brawl, and for the Year of the
Rooster we took a cue from tradition and are introducing an Overwatch take on a
true competitive gaming staple: Capture the Flag.
In Capture the Rooster, teams will face off on Lijiang Tower, attempting to
secure the enemy flag while the opposing team does the same. In this fast-paced
brawl, players will need to get creative with their team compositions as they
attempt to construct a lineup that’s built for offensive speed and defensive
stability.