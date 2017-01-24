 
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage Zombies Trailer

[Jan 24, 2017, 8:56 pm ET] - 2 Comments

This new trailer shows off Rave in the Redwoods, the zombie portion of the upcoming Sabotage DLC for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. This add-on is due on January 31st for the PlayStation 4 edition of the military shooter, and should come to other platforms about a month after that. This content is set in the 90s, and will include the now-expected roster of cameos by the famous and near-famous. So listen up 'cause you can't say nothin':

Rave in the Redwoods continues the macabre narrative of the Infinite Warfare zombies experience, taking fans through a new storyline where they’ll fight as one of four classic ‘90s characters and battle new varieties of the living dead in an abandoned lakeside summer camp full of twists and turns.

Additionally, ‘90s icon Kevin Smith, filmmaker, actor and podcaster extraordinaire (Mallrats, Clerks), will portray himself with voice and likeness in Rave in the Redwoods. Just like the protagonists, Kevin has been catapulted straight into another twisted horror film helmed by Willard Wyler, the enigmatic movie director villain played with voice and likeness by Paul Reubens (Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, Gotham). Smith has been left for dead in the movie, but through a series of creepy events will help players attempt to escape the campgrounds where zombie ravers have taken over and turned the site into a techno-fueled nightmare.

“I told my buddy Jason (Mewes) I was going to be in Call of Duty and he wept tears of joy,” said Kevin Smith. “I used to play Pitfall just because I wanted to be that thin little man jumping over crocodiles, something I could never be in the real world, so ever since I was a little kid I always dreamed of being in a video game.”

The four playable characters from the original story also return, but with fresh, over-the-top ‘90s archetype roles, voiced by Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors, Suicide Squad) as “the Hip Hop Wannabe;” Seth Green (Robot Chicken, Austin Powers) as “the Kandi Raver;” Jay Pharoah (White Famous, Saturday Night Live) as “the Grunge Rocker;” and Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live, Inside Amy Schumer) as “the Westside Gangsta.”

