Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage Zombies Trailer

This new trailer shows
off Rave in the Redwoods, the zombie portion of the upcoming Sabotage DLC for
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. This add-on is due on January 31st for the
PlayStation 4 edition of the military shooter, and should come to other
platforms about a month after that. This content is set in the 90s, and will
include the now-expected roster of cameos by the famous and near-famous. So
listen up 'cause you can't say nothin':
Rave in the Redwoods continues the macabre narrative of the Infinite Warfare
zombies experience, taking fans through a new storyline where they’ll fight as
one of four classic ‘90s characters and battle new varieties of the living dead
in an abandoned lakeside summer camp full of twists and turns.
Additionally, ‘90s icon Kevin Smith, filmmaker, actor and podcaster
extraordinaire (Mallrats, Clerks), will portray himself with voice and likeness
in Rave in the Redwoods. Just like the protagonists, Kevin has been catapulted
straight into another twisted horror film helmed by Willard Wyler, the enigmatic
movie director villain played with voice and likeness by Paul Reubens (Pee-wee’s
Big Holiday, Gotham). Smith has been left for dead in the movie, but through a
series of creepy events will help players attempt to escape the campgrounds
where zombie ravers have taken over and turned the site into a techno-fueled
nightmare.
“I told my buddy Jason (Mewes) I was going to be in Call of Duty and he wept
tears of joy,” said Kevin Smith. “I used to play Pitfall just because I wanted
to be that thin little man jumping over crocodiles, something I could never be
in the real world, so ever since I was a little kid I always dreamed of being in
a video game.”
The four playable characters from the original story also return, but with
fresh, over-the-top ‘90s archetype roles, voiced by Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors,
Suicide Squad) as “the Hip Hop Wannabe;” Seth Green (Robot Chicken, Austin
Powers) as “the Kandi Raver;” Jay Pharoah (White Famous, Saturday Night Live) as
“the Grunge Rocker;” and Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live, Inside Amy
Schumer) as “the Westside Gangsta.”