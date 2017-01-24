Heroes of the Storm New Hero Launches

|
Valeera Hero Week is now live in Heroes of the Storm, filling the apparent need for another stealth assassin in Blizzard's MOBA. That post has details on the new character, and these patch notes outline other changes in today's new version, including the launch of the game's second annual lunar festival. Other changes include improved custom game support, performance improvements, tweaks to the MVP system, Tassadar and Rexxar reworks, and balance tweaks for individual heroes, including Valeera's first buff, in spite of the impression that she was already pretty powerful on the PTR. Here's a spotlight trailer along with more on her:
