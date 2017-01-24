 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Heroes of the Storm New Hero Launches

[Jan 24, 2017, 8:56 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Valeera Hero Week is now live in Heroes of the Storm, filling the apparent need for another stealth assassin in Blizzard's MOBA. That post has details on the new character, and these patch notes outline other changes in today's new version, including the launch of the game's second annual lunar festival. Other changes include improved custom game support, performance improvements, tweaks to the MVP system, Tassadar and Rexxar reworks, and balance tweaks for individual heroes, including Valeera's first buff, in spite of the impression that she was already pretty powerful on the PTR. Here's a spotlight trailer along with more on her:

For a time, the gladiator Valeera Sanquinar served dutifully as one of Varian Wrynn’s personal bodyguards. But ultimately, her shadowy skills found her a natural fit within the secretive rogue order, the Uncrowned, in their fight against the Legion. Now Valeera brings her deadly sharp blades, and even sharper wits, into the Nexus!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
New NVIDIA GeForce Drivers
Deus Ex: Breach and VR Experience for Free
Overwatch Celebrates the Year of the Rooster
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Sabotage Zombies Trailer
Heroes of the Storm New Hero Launches
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Evening Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Released
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.