Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

[Jan 24, 2017, 8:56 pm ET]

  • Banner Saga 3 by Stoic — Kickstarter. "Banner Saga 3 is the highly anticipated final game of an award winning trilogy. It's a role-playing game merged with turn-based strategy, wrapped into an adventure mini-series about Vikings. Many modern games play it safe – you are the chosen one who always saves the day. Our game is different, you can’t take anything for granted in Banner Saga. Picture the classic tactical strategy games of your childhood but refined for the modern age. It's not about grinding to get past the next fight. Every encounter, every decision you make has heavy and sometimes far-reaching consequences. It throws you into the end of the world and asks,'how do you deal with this'?"
  • Hyper Knights -- Steam Greenlight. "Slash and Dash your way through hundreds of enemies in the fast-paced skill-based action of Hyper Knights! Become stronger and learn new powerful combos to help you on your journey. Raise your army and recruit allied Knights to join your cause, command their armies, siege enemy castles, raid their outposts, ambush their convoys and use the loot to build your lands." Here's a trailer.
  • Nightmare Boy -- Steam Greenlight. "Nightmare Boy is a metroidvania style, action/adventure 2D game.
    It takes place in a diverse world, full of enemies from your worst Nightmares!
    In your quest to save the Nightmare World from a self-proclaimed ruler, you'll meet weird and unique friends and foes. But tread carefully when talking or interacting with NPCs: Quirky characters and their reactions can have game-changing consequences. Fast reflexes and a taste for exploration are key if you intend to collect rare items, vanquish enemies, and eventually face your deepest fears." Here's the official trailer.

