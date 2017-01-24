|
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
[Jan 24, 2017, 8:56 pm ET] - Post a Comment
Banner Saga 3 by Stoic — Kickstarter. "Banner Saga 3 is the highly
anticipated final game of an award winning trilogy. It's a role-playing game
merged with turn-based strategy, wrapped into an adventure mini-series about
Vikings. Many modern games play it safe – you are the chosen one who always
saves the day. Our game is different, you can’t take anything for granted in
Banner Saga. Picture the classic tactical strategy games of your childhood
but refined for the modern age. It's not about grinding to get past the next
fight. Every encounter, every decision you make has heavy and sometimes
far-reaching consequences. It throws you into the end of the world and
asks,'how do you deal with this'?"
Hyper Knights -- Steam Greenlight. "Slash and Dash your way through
hundreds of enemies in the fast-paced skill-based action of Hyper Knights!
Become stronger and learn new powerful combos to help you on your journey.
Raise your army and recruit allied Knights to join your cause, command their
armies, siege enemy castles, raid their outposts, ambush their convoys and
use the loot to build your lands." Here's
a trailer.
Nightmare Boy -- Steam Greenlight. "Nightmare Boy is a metroidvania
style, action/adventure 2D game.
It takes place in a diverse world, full of enemies from your worst
Nightmares!
In your quest to save the Nightmare World from a self-proclaimed ruler,
you'll meet weird and unique friends and foes. But tread carefully when
talking or interacting with NPCs: Quirky characters and their reactions can
have game-changing consequences. Fast reflexes and a taste for exploration
are key if you intend to collect rare items, vanquish enemies, and
eventually face your deepest fears." Here's
the official trailer.
