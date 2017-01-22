Description

Blitz is a new, innovative and action-packed twist on RTS gameplay that combines card-based strategy with explosive combat. Your card deck is your army in Blitz as you build collections of powerful Halo vehicles and troops and command those units in fast-action battles.



Download and play the Halo Wars 2: Blitz Beta from January 20 – 30, only on Xbox One and Windows 10.



*Broadband internet (ISP fees apply) and Xbox Live Gold membership (sold separately) required for multiplayer play on Xbox One. All progress and content will no longer be available after January 30, 2017.

System Requirements



Minimum

OS Windows 10

Architecture x64

Keyboard Integrated Keyboard

Mouse Integrated Mouse

DirectX DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 12

Memory 6 GB

Video Memory 2 GB

Processor Intel i5-2500, AMD FX-4350

Graphics nVidia GeForce GTX 660 ,AMD Radeon HD 7750, Intel HD 520



Recommended

OS Windows 10

Architecture x64

Keyboard Integrated Keyboard

Mouse Integrated Mouse

DirectX DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 12

Memory 8 GB

Video Memory 4 GB

Processor Intel Core i5-4690K, AMD FX-8350

Graphics nVidia GTX 1060, AMD RX 480