 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Halo Wars 2 Blitz Beta

[Jan 22, 2017, 2:18 pm ET] - 2 Comments

The Microsoft Store now offers a Halo Wars 2 Blitz Beta as a free download for Windows 10 and Xbox One (thanks PCGamesN). This is basically a multiplayer demo of the RTS sequel that's playable through January 30th. Here's word on the beta along with its system requirements:

Description
Blitz is a new, innovative and action-packed twist on RTS gameplay that combines card-based strategy with explosive combat. Your card deck is your army in Blitz as you build collections of powerful Halo vehicles and troops and command those units in fast-action battles.

Download and play the Halo Wars 2: Blitz Beta from January 20 – 30, only on Xbox One and Windows 10.

*Broadband internet (ISP fees apply) and Xbox Live Gold membership (sold separately) required for multiplayer play on Xbox One. All progress and content will no longer be available after January 30, 2017.

System Requirements

Minimum
OS Windows 10
Architecture x64
Keyboard Integrated Keyboard
Mouse Integrated Mouse
DirectX DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 12
Memory 6 GB
Video Memory 2 GB
Processor Intel i5-2500, AMD FX-4350
Graphics nVidia GeForce GTX 660 ,AMD Radeon HD 7750, Intel HD 520

Recommended
OS Windows 10
Architecture x64
Keyboard Integrated Keyboard
Mouse Integrated Mouse
DirectX DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 12
Memory 8 GB
Video Memory 4 GB
Processor Intel Core i5-4690K, AMD FX-8350
Graphics nVidia GTX 1060, AMD RX 480

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Halo Wars 2 Blitz Beta
Steam Top 10
On Sale
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Dota 2 UI Changes
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Pro Basketball Manager 2017 Tips Off 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.