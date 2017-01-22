Steam Top 10

 
[Jan 22, 2017, 2:18 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Here's Valve's accounting of the 10 bestselling titles on Steam for last week:

  1. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  2. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  3. ASTRONEER
  4. Endless Grand Master Collection
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard / BIOHAZARD 7 resident evil
  7. Planet Coaster
  8. ARK: Survival Evolved
  9. Pit People
  10. The Forest

