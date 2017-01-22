Out of the Blue

 
[Jan 22, 2017, 2:17 pm ET] - 50 Comments

I'm out of the running in our Pro Football Playoff Pool, but I still have my thoughts on the topic. I think both games today will be tough, but I think at the end of the day we'll be looking at a Green Bay/New England Super Bowl. We shall see!

Championship Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Cyber Gears.
Story: Mars Investigating Skittles Said to Be Intended for Cattle.
Media: Ball Boy Hits 3 Straight Half Court Shots.
F-A-18 Super Hornets Launch 103 Perdix Drone Swarm.
Never Lose Your Car In a parking Lot Again.
Follow-up: No, Gwyneth Paltrow, women should not put jade eggs in their vaginas, gynecologist says.

