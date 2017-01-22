Out of the Blue

|
I'm out of the running in our Pro Football Playoff Pool, but I still have my thoughts on the topic. I think both games today will be tough, but I think at the end of the day we'll be looking at a Green Bay/New England Super Bowl. We shall see!
