Pro Basketball Manager 2017 Tips Off

The most complete basketball management game is back! Take on the role of coach of your own team with Pro Basketball Manager 2017.



Start your career as head of the team of your choice, be they rookies or legends, and lead your players to victory! For this, you must not only recruit and train your players, but you must also take part in live games, giving on-court instructions. You must also ensure successful day-to-day operations by managing club finances or by improving your stadium.



All global competitions have been faithfully transcribed: the North American league, European Championships, and even the World Cup.



Basketball fans, manage your team from your PC with the greatest possible realism, thanks to Pro Basketball Manager 2017!

Rosters for the 2016/2017 season with more than 70 competitions and 20,000 players worldwide!

Fuller immersion with end-of-day reports, more detailed messages, information on records (records broken, records of the best players in the history of each competition etc.)

More realistic recruiting: player and team recruiting AI has been completely redesigned in order to generate more realistic behavior.

An overhaul of scout reports and player notations: your scouts now provide a comprehensive review of each player to help you with your recruiting.

Graphical improvements to 2D and 3D games for greater on-court immersion.

Integration of the Steam Workshop allowing players to share their databases and to customize the game!