Pro Basketball Manager 2017 Tips Off

Steam
now offers Pro
Basketball Manager 2017
, the latest installment in this sports simulation
series from Umix and Cyanide Studios. This carries an introductory discount, and
there is an additional price break for owners of Pro Basketball Manager 2016.
Here's word on the game and improvements over the previous version:
The
most complete basketball management game is back! Take on the role of coach of
your own team with Pro Basketball Manager 2017.
Start your career as head of the team of your choice, be they rookies or
legends, and lead your players to victory! For this, you must not only recruit
and train your players, but you must also take part in live games, giving
on-court instructions. You must also ensure successful day-to-day operations by
managing club finances or by improving your stadium.
All global competitions have been faithfully transcribed: the North American
league, European Championships, and even the World Cup.
Basketball fans, manage your team from your PC with the greatest possible
realism, thanks to Pro Basketball Manager 2017!
- Rosters for the 2016/2017 season with more than 70
competitions and 20,000 players worldwide!
- Fuller immersion with end-of-day reports, more
detailed messages, information on records (records broken, records of the
best players in the history of each competition etc.)
- More realistic recruiting: player and team
recruiting AI has been completely redesigned in order to generate more
realistic behavior.
- An overhaul of scout reports and player notations:
your scouts now provide a comprehensive review of each player to help you
with your recruiting.
- Graphical improvements to 2D and 3D games for
greater on-court immersion.
- Integration of the Steam Workshop allowing players
to share their databases and to customize the game!