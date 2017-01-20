 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Pro Basketball Manager 2017 Tips Off

[Jan 20, 2017, 8:56 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers Pro Basketball Manager 2017, the latest installment in this sports simulation series from Umix and Cyanide Studios. This carries an introductory discount, and there is an additional price break for owners of Pro Basketball Manager 2016. Here's word on the game and improvements over the previous version:

The most complete basketball management game is back! Take on the role of coach of your own team with Pro Basketball Manager 2017.

Start your career as head of the team of your choice, be they rookies or legends, and lead your players to victory! For this, you must not only recruit and train your players, but you must also take part in live games, giving on-court instructions. You must also ensure successful day-to-day operations by managing club finances or by improving your stadium.

All global competitions have been faithfully transcribed: the North American league, European Championships, and even the World Cup.

Basketball fans, manage your team from your PC with the greatest possible realism, thanks to Pro Basketball Manager 2017!

  • Rosters for the 2016/2017 season with more than 70 competitions and 20,000 players worldwide!
  • Fuller immersion with end-of-day reports, more detailed messages, information on records (records broken, records of the best players in the history of each competition etc.)
  • More realistic recruiting: player and team recruiting AI has been completely redesigned in order to generate more realistic behavior.
  • An overhaul of scout reports and player notations: your scouts now provide a comprehensive review of each player to help you with your recruiting.
  • Graphical improvements to 2D and 3D games for greater on-court immersion.
  • Integration of the Steam Workshop allowing players to share their databases and to customize the game!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Pro Basketball Manager 2017 Tips Off
GDC Lifetime Achievement Award for Tim Sweeney
For Honor System Specs
Evening Patches
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Werewolf: The Apocalypse Game Plans
Out of the Park Baseball 18 Announced
Urban Empire Begins
Conan Exiles Video; Livestream Today
Thimbleweed Park Trailer
Morning Mobilization
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.