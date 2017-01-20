GDC Lifetime Achievement Award for Tim Sweeney

The
Game Developers Conference website
has word that Epic's Tim Sweeney will be
honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Game Developers Choice Awards
ceremony at GDC 2017. This will be awarded on March 1st in a ceremony that will
be livestreamed on Twitch
. The
announcement includes this rundown on Tim's accomplishments:
While
serving as the founder and CEO of a renamed Epic, Sweeney was the main architect
of the first-generation Unreal Engine. This game engine was originally created
for the 1998 PC game Unreal. But it became the underpinning for a slew of
acclaimed games, initially in the Unreal franchise and increasingly licensed
outside of Epic, including the BioShock series, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell,
Assassin’s Creed, and the Batman: Arkham series.
Sweeney also worked to make the Unreal Engine extensible via UnrealScript, a
spiritual successor to his object-oriented scripting language for ZZT. This
simple way for non-coders to get complex creations made easily led to extensive
and creative player modding of games – one of the earliest blossoming of
user-generated content.
But it also led to easier adaptations of the engine – which has now had four
major iterations – to other games. These include Epic’s own titles such as Gears
of War, Paragon and Fortnite, as well as notable independently created games
such as Rocket League, Abzû, Astroneer and ARK: Survival Evolved. The engine is
now being adapted by non-game development teams across the automotive, aviation,
architecture, VR/AR, complex data visualization and film sectors.
Sweeney joins the roster of previous Lifetime Achievement Award recipients which
includes Todd Howard, Shigeru Miyamoto, Warren Spector, John Carmack, Hironobu
Sakaguchi, Hideo Kojima, Sid Meier, Ken Kutaragi, Dr. Ray Muzyka and Dr. Greg
Zeschuk and Peter Molyneux, among others.
Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award are chosen by the Game Developers
Choice Awards Advisory Committee, which includes notable game industry leaders
such as Mark Cerny (Cerny Games), Doug Lombardi (Valve), Angie Smets (Guerrilla
Games), Amir Rao (Supergiant Games) and Jade Raymond (Electronic Arts).