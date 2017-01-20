For Honor System Specs

MINIMUM



OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i3-550 | AMD Phenom II X4 955 or equivalent

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX660/GTX750ti/GTX950/GTX1050 with 2 GB VRAM or more | AMD Radeon HD6970/HD7870/R9 270/R9 370/RX460 with 2 GB VRAM or more – See supported List */**

SYSTEM RAM: 4GB

Resolution: 720p@30FPS

Video Preset: Low

VSync: Off



RECOMMENDED



Resolution: 1080p@ ~60FPS

Video Preset: High

VSync: Off

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD FX-6350 or equivalent

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX680/GTX760/GTX970/GTX1060 with 2 GB VRAM or more | AMD Radeon R9 280X/R9 380/RX470 with 2 GB VRAM or more – See supported List */**

SYSTEM RAM: 8GB