Werewolf: The Apocalypse Game Plans

[Jan 20, 2017, 10:10 am ET] - 14 Comments

Focus Home Interactive announces a "partnership" with White Wolf Publishing Werewolf: The Apocalypse, a new adaptation of the World of Darkness property coming to Windows and consoles. An Unreal engine game based on Werewolf: The Apocalypse was also announced back in the 20th century, but the project eventually faded into nothingness. An interesting thing about this news is that Paradox Interactive acquired White Wolf Publishing back in 2015, but the are not mentioned in this announcement as publisher, and the game is being developed by Cyanide Studio. More details are promised at the beginning of next month from the What's Next festival in Paris. In the meantime, here's word:

Paris-based video game publisher Focus Home Interactive is pleased to announce its partnership with White Wolf Publishing, license owner of the famous World of Darkness universe (Vampire The Masquerade, Werewolf, Mage Ascension).

The World of Darkness is a gritty vision of our own time. The world's most devious conspiracies are true. The divide between the rich and the poor is huge and corruption is rife. In the shadows of our declining societies, humans fall victim to supernatural horrors, all struggling for control.

The partnership between Focus Home Interactive and White Wolf Publishing concerns the adaptation in a video game of one of the most acclaimed licenses from the World of Darkness - Werewolf: The Apocalypse. The game will be developed by studio Cyanide (Styx: Master of Shadows, Blood Bowl, Call of Cthulhu). Become a werewolf, known as Garou (from French "Loup-garou" meaning werewolf), immersed in the atmosphere of their shamanistic and tribal world. Garou are Werewolf warriors opposed to urban civilization and supernatural corruption, all heading towards inevitable apocalypse.

"The World of Darkness has always attracted creatives with a strong passion for telling dark and immersive stories. So to work closely with the great talent at Focus Home and Cyanide exploring the savage Werewolves of this universe is an absolutely fantastic experience for us at White Wolf and we are more than excited to see this great and highly relevant IP realized in a video game," says Tobias Sjögren, CEO of White Wolf.

"We are pleased to partner with White Wolf to bring Werewolf: The Apocalypse to life in a video game for consoles and PC. We are excited to work on the World of Darkness universe, as this is formidable playground to tell the players a great story. We are also happy to partner with Cyanide Studio in this adventure. They are behind the original wish to adapt this universe, and we are faithful in their ability to create a game that will please both fans of World of Darkness and newcomers," says Cédric Lagarrigue, President of Focus Home Interactive

