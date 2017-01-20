Werewolf: The Apocalypse Game Plans

Focus Home Interactive announces a "partnership" with White Wolf Publishing
Werewolf: The Apocalypse
, a new adaptation of the World of Darkness property
coming to Windows and consoles. An Unreal engine game based on Werewolf: The
Apocalypse was also announced back in the 20th century, but the project
eventually faded into nothingness. An interesting thing about this news is that
Paradox Interactive acquired
White Wolf Publishing
back in 2015, but the are not mentioned in this
announcement as publisher, and the game is being developed by Cyanide Studio.
More details are promised at the beginning of next month from the What's Next
festival in Paris. In the meantime, here's word:
Paris-based video game
publisher Focus Home Interactive is pleased to announce its partnership with
White Wolf Publishing, license owner of the famous World of Darkness universe
(Vampire The Masquerade, Werewolf, Mage Ascension).
The World of Darkness is a gritty vision of our own time. The world's most
devious conspiracies are true. The divide between the rich and the poor is huge
and corruption is rife. In the shadows of our declining societies, humans fall
victim to supernatural horrors, all struggling for control.
The partnership between Focus Home Interactive and White Wolf Publishing
concerns the adaptation in a video game of one of the most acclaimed licenses
from the World of Darkness - Werewolf: The Apocalypse. The game will be
developed by studio Cyanide (Styx: Master of Shadows, Blood Bowl, Call of
Cthulhu). Become a werewolf, known as Garou (from French "Loup-garou" meaning
werewolf), immersed in the atmosphere of their shamanistic and tribal world.
Garou are Werewolf warriors opposed to urban civilization and supernatural
corruption, all heading towards inevitable apocalypse.
"The World of Darkness has always attracted creatives with a strong passion for
telling dark and immersive stories. So to work closely with the great talent at
Focus Home and Cyanide exploring the savage Werewolves of this universe is an
absolutely fantastic experience for us at White Wolf and we are more than
excited to see this great and highly relevant IP realized in a video game,"
says Tobias Sjögren, CEO of White Wolf.
"We are pleased to partner with White Wolf to bring Werewolf: The Apocalypse to
life in a video game for consoles and PC. We are excited to work on the World of
Darkness universe, as this is formidable playground to tell the players a great
story. We are also happy to partner with Cyanide Studio in this adventure. They
are behind the original wish to adapt this universe, and we are faithful in
their ability to create a game that will please both fans of World of Darkness
and newcomers," says Cédric Lagarrigue, President of Focus Home
Interactive